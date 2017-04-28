Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 28 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1973 Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” topped the U.S. album sales chart. What was their highest-charting U.S. album before that?
ANSWER: 1972’s “Obscured By Clouds,” which only got to #46.
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- 1973: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon officially hit #1. While the album only remained in the top slot for one week, it eventually ran longer on the Billboard album chart than any other album in history with 741 weeks on the chart, and over 15 million copies sold in the U.S.
- 1980: Tommy Caldwell, bassist for the Marshall Tucker Band, died in a car crash near his hometown in South Carolina…
- 1981: Wings disbanded for good when Denny Laine, the last permanent member other than the McCartney’s, quit the band…
- 1987: Peter Gabriel’s groundbreaking music video for “Sledgehammer” won the MTV Video Awards for best pop video, Best Art Direction and Best Design…
- 1998: Stevie Nicks released her 3-CD box set, Enchanted…
- 1999: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…
- From the WZLX ticket stash: Jefferson Airplane was at Brandeis University’s Shapiro Athletic Center in 1968…Mountain played the Music Hall with Procol Harum in 1971…The Allman Bros. Were at the Garden in 1973…In ’76 it was the J. Geils Band at the Music Hall…And in 1984 The Pretenders performed at the Orpheum!