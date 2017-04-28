Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 28 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1973 Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” topped the U.S. album sales chart. What was their highest-charting U.S. album before that?

1972’s “Obscured By Clouds,” which only got to #46.

