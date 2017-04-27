What Secret Has Pete’s Daughter’s Boyfriend Kept?

Pete’s daughter with her boyfriend shoe shopping yesterday and something came out of the trip that was not known after dating for over 8 years or so.

His secret that he kept and never told her came out during the trip and it turns out that one of his feet is bigger than the other which he just calls “awkwardly sized” in the audio.

Kevin said it’s odd that he kept the secret and Pete said he wonders what else is he keeping from everyone.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.