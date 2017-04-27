Someone Is Giving Away A Free Mango On Craigslist

By Rami Abou-Sabe

If you move quickly, you could be the lucky new owner of a ripe, one-week-old mango!

A new Boston craigslist ad lists the succulent fruit, along with a few other sundries for free pickup in Dorchester.

RELATED: State Rep Wants To Make ‘Roadrunner’ Official Rock Song Of Massachusetts

“One fresh mango, plus a few other things,” writes the current mango owner. “Mango was obtained fresh on Thursday last week and refrigerated immediately. Other items sealed and recent. Beer might be older.”

Why might the good samaritan be giving away this fine piece of delectable fruit? They’re just not big mango fans, apparently.

“I know it’s not much, but it’s a nice mango and I don’t eat mangoes and hate to just throw it out.”

If your potential travel expenses outweigh the benefit of a free mango, the current owner is offering up some other goodies “to make trip worthwhile.” Up for grabs are a single coffee milk stout, three boxes of California sun-dried raisins, and a jar of Teddie’s smooth peanut butter.