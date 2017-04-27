Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Miss Massachusetts Talks to K&M Before She Heads To Vegas!

April 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Julia Scaparotti, Miss Massachusetts, Miss USA

Miss Massachusetts Julia Scaparotti joined us, along with her Dad, to talk about her upcoming trip to Las Vegas to compete for Miss USA. Her Dad Richard is a big ZLX fan and loved coming in.

After Kevin asked him if he liked AC/DC, Kevin brought up something he googled called “How To Win A Beauty Pageant” so Kevin went down the list from the obvious to entering to removing body hair to having an emergency kit & dress on standby.

Pete asked if she will play some head games to compete which gave Heather a chance to use a line her mother in law gave her.

Kevin brought up how you have to be careful with what you’re doing because you don’t know when someone will snap a picture.

Of course, Pete brought up gambling on the pageant which was interesting. Hear the whole discussion and wish Julia good luck in Vegas!

