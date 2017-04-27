Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Guns N’ Roses Tour Grosses $230 Million

April 27, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Not In This Lifetime Tour, Rami Abou-Sabe, Slash

By Rami Abou-Sabe

One year into their expansive Not In This Lifetime tour, and Guns N’ Roses have grossed over $230 million on the road.

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan capped off a three-week swing through Australia and New Zealand in February. The bout saw the reunited band play eight shows in seven cities, adding $38 million to their coffers.

Billboard notes that these numbers don’t reflect the unreported counts from seven Asian markets in the first quarter of 2017.

Guns N’ Roses will hit the road again May 27th in Meath, Ireland at Slane Castle. The band returns stateside in July for a string of North American dates, wrapping up September 8th at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

