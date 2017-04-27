Guns N’ Roses Tour Grosses $230 Million

By Rami Abou-Sabe

One year into their expansive Not In This Lifetime tour, and Guns N’ Roses have grossed over $230 million on the road.

Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan capped off a three-week swing through Australia and New Zealand in February. The bout saw the reunited band play eight shows in seven cities, adding $38 million to their coffers.

Billboard notes that these numbers don’t reflect the unreported counts from seven Asian markets in the first quarter of 2017.

Guns N’ Roses will hit the road again May 27th in Meath, Ireland at Slane Castle. The band returns stateside in July for a string of North American dates, wrapping up September 8th at the Alamodome in San Antonio.