Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 27 in Classic Rock History

Ringo Starr married actress Barbara Bach in 1981. These days, who is Ringo’s brother-in-law by way of Barbara’s sister?
ANSWER: Joe Walsh, who married Marjorie Bach in 2008
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 27th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: Newsweek called John Lennon “an unlikely heir to the English tradition of literary nonsense” as his book In His Own Write was published for the first time in the U.S. …
- 1974: A 4-hour long battle with police went on after the Cherry Blossom Music Festival in Richmond, Virginia. The show featured Steve Miller, Boz Scaggs among others and trouble started when the authorities moved in and began busting concertgoers for possession of drugs…
- 1975: In other concert bummer news, 511 pot smokers were busted over the course of a five night series of Pink Floyd concerts in Los Angeles…
- 1976: David Bowie’s collection of Nazi books & mementos was confiscated by guards at the Russia-Poland border …
- 1981: Former Beatle Ringo Starr married actress Barbara Bach in Mexico…
- 1987: U2 appeared on the cover of Time magazine with the caption “U2: Rock’s Hottest Ticket”…
- 2007: John Mellencamp performed for wounded members of the military recovering at Walter Reed Hospital…
- 2008: The giant pig that had been part of Roger Waters and Pink Floyd stage sets since the release of the 1977 album Animals came loose and drifted away during water’s closing set at an outdoor festival in California. It was found the next morning in tatters in the front yards of two houses. (Watch the video below for one of its last live appearance!)
- From the WZLX ticket stash…The Guess Who played The Surf in Nantasket in 1969 … Aerosmith was at Brooks Music Hall in Worcester in 1974…And in 1986 ZZ top’s Hartford concert was canceled to make room for a Hartford Whalers/Montreal Canadiens playoff hockey game. Despite the cancellation, the three ZZ Toppers showed up & helped cheer the Whalers on to victory!