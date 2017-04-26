The Food Avalanche Senseless Survey

After some space age sounds came through the phone, a woman answered her phone to hear the delightful tone of Kevin’s voice before he launched into some of the senseless questions he had lined up.

Started off with “Is Gluten the only thing keeping your family together?” to “Do you think Slash has trouble telling people to get to his website?”

He rolled on as she gave some quick answers without batting an eye until he asked “If you were to die in a food avalanche, would it be?” Kevin said it would be burritos for him but she asked what is this.

Kevin then went through a bunch of terms to see if she recognized any. Check it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.