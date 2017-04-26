Ever Try To Kiss A Cop While Being Arrested?

A woman tried to kiss an officer while she was pulled over drunk with a ten year old in the car. We played the audio of the woman telling the police officer that she wanted to kiss him because of the way he was looking at her during a sobriety test.

This gave Kevin a chance to get his brother in law on the air to react to it since he’s a cop himself.

Joe said that this has happened to him before on occasion and compared it to people who try to use their social status to get off a charge.

They then got into a little family story of when Kevin first met Joe.

We’ll let you listen to the back and forth that ensued from that.

