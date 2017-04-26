Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 26 in Classic Rock History

In 1994 the historic Fillmore in San Francisco reopened. What band headlined the first night?
ANSWER: Smashing Pumpkins
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: The Beatles performed for the annual “New Musical Express” poll winners contest, along with The Rolling Stones, who had just released their first album…
- 1969: The Fab Four recorded “Octopus’ Garden” at Abbey Road Studios. The song appeared on Abbey Road…
- 1978: Ringo Starr returned to the spotlight when he headlined his first American television special. The program was an updated version of “The Prince and the Pauper.” Ringo played both roles while George Harrison narrated the classic tale…
- 1982: Rod Stewart was mugged and robbed of his $50,000 Porsche by a gunman in broad daylight in Hollywood…
- 1994: The historic Fillmore in San Francisco reopened…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Janis Joplin played M.I.T. in 1969…Santana was at URI in Providence in 1970…In ’73 was Steve Miller at the Orpheum…And in 1979 the Allman Brothers Band played the Civic Center in Springfield.