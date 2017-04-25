The Nun Senseless Survey

Kevin was able to dial up a guy for this survey and agreed to take the survey.

First question was if Johnny Depp kept all his bracelets in the divorce which the guy immediately asked what does that have to do with the survey so Kevin told him they’re warm up questions.

One question that followed up was stealing restaurant napkins so he didn’t have to buy toilet paper and then another one about cutting through one fast food restaurant parking lot to another is what’s great about capitalism which gave this guy a chuckle.

After a question about the tooth fairy, this guy said he doesn’t believe this is the census.

After a question about a nun, he hung up after before Kevin could squeeze in the last question.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.