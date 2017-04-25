Peter Gammons Checks In with Karlson & McKenzie

Peter Gammons gave us a call this morning to talk, well what else, RED SOX!

We also talked about the Hot Stove/Cool Music event coming up this week featuring none other than Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam. Pete and Pete talked about the Pedroia spiking, the biggest surprised in the AL East so far and the Cubbies making it town.

They then talked about Hot Stove/Cool Music from who is taking a part of it, who is performing and the tributes.

Check it out Sox fans!

