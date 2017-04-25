Paul McCartney Expands North American Tour

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Paul McCartney has announced a string of new September tour dates, extending the North American leg of his ongoing One on One tour.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Confirms A New Album Is In The Works

Macca will return to the iconic Madison Square Garden on September 15th, his first show at the venue since 2005. McCartney will lead up the MSG show with a performance in Newark, New Jersey on September 11th, followed September 19th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Uniondale on September 26th.

The 2016 leg of McCartney’s massive One on One tour wrapped mid-October in Fresno and resumes April 25th in Tokyo.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10 a.m. local time.