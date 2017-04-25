Boston Emissions | Local Music Venues

L I N K S
In Boston, this list is always changing and growing. I update this list with the Boston area’s live venues that I check weekly for local music listings. These are venues that offer live music of varying rock styles some, most, or all of the time. While it is not all of the live venues that exist, you can send details via email.
Also, please remember to send new music and shows listings in time for Sunday night’s show.
L O C A L V E N U E S
Aeronaut Brewery, 14 Tyler St, Somerville:
http://www.aeronautbrewing.com/events
Atwood’s Tavern, Inman Square, Cambridge:
http://www.atwoodstavern.com/calendar
The Armory, Highland Ave, Somerville:
http://artsatthearmory.org/events/music
Brighton Music Hall, Brighton Ave, Allston:
http://crossroadspresents.com/brighton-music-hall
Bull McCabe’s, Somerville Ave, Somerville:
http://bullmccabesboston.com
Charlie’s Kitchen, Eliot St, Harvard Square, Cambridge – shows on Monday only:
https://www.facebook.com/CharliesKitchenShows
Chit Chat Lounge, Haverhill:
http://www.chit-chatlounge.com
City Winery, 1 Canal St, Boston
https://www.citywinery.com/boston/
Club Bohemia at the Cantab, Mass Ave, Central Square, Cambridge:
http://clubbohemianews.blogspot.com/
Club Passim, Harvard Square, Cambridge:
http://www.clubpassim.org/calendar
The Rockwell, Davis Square, Somerville:
http://therockwell.org/calendar
Foundation Room, Lansdowne St, Boston:
http://www.houseofblues.com/boston/fr
Great Scott, Commonwealth Ave, Allston:
http://www.greatscottboston.com
Greek American Social Club, Somerville: (no page)
Hard Rock Cafe, Clinton St, Fanieul Hall, Boston:
http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/boston
Jacques Underground, Broadway St, Boston:
http://www.jacquesunderground.com
Koto, Salem, Mass:
https://www.facebook.com/kotosalem
Lily Pad, Inman Square, Cambridge:
https://lilypadinman.com
Lizard Lounge, Mass Ave, between Harvard and Porter Squares, Cambridge:
http://lizardloungeclub.com/calendar
Middle East downstairs, Mass Ave., Central Square, Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/downstairs-shows
Middle East upstairs, Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/upstairs-shows
Middle East corner, Mass Ave, Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/corner-shows
Midway Cafe, Jamaica Plain:
http://www.midwaycafe.com
Middlesex Lounge, Mass Ave, Central Square, Cambridge:
http://www.middlesexlounge.us/calendar.html
Milky Way, Jamaica Plain (Bella Luna):
http://www.milkywayjp.com/time-ly-calendar
Model Cafe, Allston (occasional live music, mostly DJ nights):
https://www.facebook.com/modelcafeallston
Oberon, Harvard Square, Cambridge:
http://americanrepertorytheater.org/oberon
O’Brien’s, Harvard Ave, Allston:
http://www.obrienspubboston.com
ONCE Ballroom, Highland Ave, Somerville:
ONCESomerville.com
ONCE Lounge, Highland Ave, Somerville:
ONCESomerville.com
Opus Underground, Salem, Mass:
https://www.facebook.com/itsgonnagetweird
Out of the Blue Gallery, Mass Ave, Central Square, Cambridge:
https://outoftheblueartgallery.com/calendar
P.A.’s Lounge, Somerville Ave, Union Square, Somerville:
http://paslounge.com
Paradise Rock Club, Commonwealth Ave, Boston:
http://crossroadspresents.com/paradise-rock-club
Plough and Stars, Massachusetts Ave, between Central and Harvard Squares, Cambridge:
http://www.ploughandstars.com/wcalendar/calendar
Red Room at Cafe 939, Boylston St, Boston:
http://www.cafe939.com
Sally O’Brien’s, Somerville Ave, Union Square, Somerville:
http://www.sallyobriensbar.com/schedule.asp
Sammy’s Patio, Revere:
https://www.facebook.com/SammysPatioRevere
The Sinclair, Church St, Cambridge:
http://www.sinclaircambridge.com/calendar
Sonia, 10 Brookline St, Cambridge (former site of TT the Bear’s Place):
http://www.mideastoffers.com/sonia/
The Tavern At The End of The World, Charlestown:
http://www.tavernattheendoftheworld.com
Toad, Mass Ave, Cambridge:
http://www.toadcambridge.com/calendar/
Thunder Road, Somerville Ave, Union Square, Somerville:
http://thunderroadclub.com
ZuZu, Mass Ave, next to the Middle East Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/zuzu-shows
