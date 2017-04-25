Boston Emissions | Local Music Venues

boston emissions, boston rock, boston rock radio, new music, anngelle wood, WZLX, WBCN, the rock of boston, rock and roll rumble, local radio, live music, radio
Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood + Sunday at 10pm on 1007. WZLX April 25, 2017
In Boston, this list is always changing and growing. I update this list with the Boston area’s live venues that I check weekly for local music listings. These are venues that offer live music of varying rock styles some, most, or all of the time. While it is not all of the live venues that exist, you can send details via email.

Also, please remember to send new music and shows listings in time for Sunday night’s show.

L O C A L    V E N U E S

Aeronaut Brewery, 14 Tyler St, Somerville:
http://www.aeronautbrewing.com/events

Atwood’s Tavern, Inman Square, Cambridge:
http://www.atwoodstavern.com/calendar

The Armory, Highland Ave, Somerville:
http://artsatthearmory.org/events/music

Brighton Music Hall, Brighton Ave, Allston:
http://crossroadspresents.com/brighton-music-hall

Bull McCabe’s, Somerville Ave, Somerville:
http://bullmccabesboston.com

Charlie’s Kitchen, Eliot St, Harvard Square, Cambridge – shows on Monday only:
https://www.facebook.com/CharliesKitchenShows

Chit Chat Lounge, Haverhill:
http://www.chit-chatlounge.com

City Winery, 1 Canal St, Boston
https://www.citywinery.com/boston/

Club Bohemia at the Cantab, Mass Ave, Central Square, Cambridge:
http://clubbohemianews.blogspot.com/

Club Passim, Harvard Square, Cambridge:
http://www.clubpassim.org/calendar

The Rockwell, Davis Square, Somerville:
http://therockwell.org/calendar

Foundation Room, Lansdowne St, Boston:
http://www.houseofblues.com/boston/fr

Great Scott, Commonwealth Ave, Allston:
http://www.greatscottboston.com

Greek American Social Club, Somerville: (no page)

Hard Rock Cafe, Clinton St, Fanieul Hall, Boston:
http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/boston

Jacques Underground, Broadway St, Boston:
http://www.jacquesunderground.com

Koto, Salem, Mass:
https://www.facebook.com/kotosalem

Lily Pad, Inman Square, Cambridge:
https://lilypadinman.com

Lizard Lounge, Mass Ave, between Harvard and Porter Squares, Cambridge:
http://lizardloungeclub.com/calendar

Middle East downstairs, Mass Ave., Central Square, Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/downstairs-shows

Middle East upstairs, Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/upstairs-shows

Middle East corner, Mass Ave, Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/corner-shows

Midway Cafe, Jamaica Plain:
http://www.midwaycafe.com

Middlesex Lounge, Mass Ave, Central Square, Cambridge:
http://www.middlesexlounge.us/calendar.html

Milky Way, Jamaica Plain (Bella Luna):
http://www.milkywayjp.com/time-ly-calendar

Model Cafe, Allston (occasional live music, mostly DJ nights):
https://www.facebook.com/modelcafeallston

Oberon, Harvard Square, Cambridge:
http://americanrepertorytheater.org/oberon

O’Brien’s, Harvard Ave, Allston:
http://www.obrienspubboston.com

ONCE Ballroom, Highland Ave, Somerville:
ONCESomerville.com

ONCE Lounge, Highland Ave, Somerville:
ONCESomerville.com

Opus Underground, Salem, Mass:
https://www.facebook.com/itsgonnagetweird

Out of the Blue Gallery, Mass Ave, Central Square, Cambridge:
https://outoftheblueartgallery.com/calendar

P.A.’s Lounge, Somerville Ave, Union Square, Somerville:
http://paslounge.com

Paradise Rock Club, Commonwealth Ave, Boston:
http://crossroadspresents.com/paradise-rock-club

Plough and Stars, Massachusetts Ave, between Central and Harvard Squares, Cambridge:
http://www.ploughandstars.com/wcalendar/calendar

Red Room at Cafe 939, Boylston St, Boston:
http://www.cafe939.com

Sally O’Brien’s, Somerville Ave, Union Square, Somerville:
http://www.sallyobriensbar.com/schedule.asp

Sammy’s Patio, Revere:
https://www.facebook.com/SammysPatioRevere

The Sinclair, Church St, Cambridge:
http://www.sinclaircambridge.com/calendar

Sonia, 10 Brookline St, Cambridge (former site of TT the Bear’s Place):
http://www.mideastoffers.com/sonia/

The Tavern At The End of The World, Charlestown:
http://www.tavernattheendoftheworld.com

Toad, Mass Ave, Cambridge:
http://www.toadcambridge.com/calendar/

Thunder Road, Somerville Ave, Union Square, Somerville:
http://thunderroadclub.com

ZuZu, Mass Ave, next to the Middle East Cambridge:
http://www.mideastoffers.com/me/content/zuzu-shows

