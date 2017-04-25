How’s Billy Jaffe Doing Since the Bruins Are Done?

We checked in on Billy Jaffe to make sure he’s doing okay since the Boston Bruins are officially done for the 2016-2017 season.

He said there is nothing good about losing but went on to say he would’ve liked them to go further.

Pete and Billy then went down the list of coach, players and even Rene Rancourt speculating if they will return or not next year. They briefly went over the expansion draft and how it might impact the Bruins.

Kevin then asked the most important questions, Will Billy attend our Classic Rock Classic this year?

Listen to find out what he said.

