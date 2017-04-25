Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 25 in Classic Rock History

The white Stratocaster guitar Jimi Hendrix played at Woodstock was sold on this day in 1990 for $295,000, then a world record for the sale price of a guitar. Where is the guitar these days?

At the Experience Hendrix Project Museum in Seattle. w rests

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 25th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!