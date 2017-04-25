Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 25 in Classic Rock History

The white Stratocaster guitar Jimi Hendrix played at Woodstock was sold on this day in 1990 for $295,000, then a world record for the sale price of a guitar. Where is the guitar these days?
ANSWER: At the Experience Hendrix Project Museum in Seattle. w rests
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?
- 1974: Pamela Morrison, the common-law wife of the late Jim Morrison, died of a heroin overdose…
- 1990: The Fender Stratocaster that Jimi Hendrix used to play “The Star Spangled Banner” at Woodstock was sold at auction in London for $295,000, then a world record…
- 1993: The Grateful Dead announced that they’d help pay for a liver transplant for psychedelic artist Stanley “Mouse” Miller. He created the band’s “skull and roses” logo…
- 1997: U2 kicked off their “Popmart” tour in Las Vegas…
- 2000: Eric Clapton and Derek & the Dominos keyboardist Bobby Whitlock performed together for the 1st time in 29 years on BBC-TV…
- 2006: Bruce Springsteen released the album “We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions”…
