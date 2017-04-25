Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

L I N K S

Contact Boston Emissions

BE Facebook + BE Twitter + BE Instagram

Rock & Roll Rumble + Anngelle + Local Music Venues

Online at @bostonemissions



Thank you for an outstanding Rock & Roll Rumble year!

As I say all the time, get to work for #RUMBLE2018.



Thanks to Nick, Steph and Carissa for coming by to celebrate.

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 23, 2017

Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind

Hey Zeus – Caveman

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Barns – Praying

Courage Cloak – The Last Night of Summer

The Upper Crust – Heads Will Roll

–Fri, April 28 at ONCE Ballroom Somerville – Record release for Delusions of Grandeur, with Devil on Horseback, Benny Sizzler

Airport – Go Up

–Fri, April 28 at Lizard Lounge Cambridge with The Rationales, Mill Pond Falls

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

Carissa Johnson – Deleria

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

The Static Dynamic – Spotlight

Damone – Wasted Years

The Neighborhoods – Pure and Easy

Letters to Cleo – Hitch A Ride

The Devil’s Twins – Cold Damn Day

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal

Stars Like Ours – Radio