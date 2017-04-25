Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

April 25, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Boston Emissions, boston emissions with anngelle wood, carissa johnson, Courage Cloak, damone, hey zeus, letters to cleo, rock and roll rumble, stars like ours, the neighborhoods, The Rupert Selection, the static dynamic, the upper crust, wbcn, WZLX

Thank you for an outstanding Rock & Roll Rumble year! 
As I say all the time, get to work for #RUMBLE2018
thankyourumble Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

18058176 1569448453088086 3144637113830003490 n 1 Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

 Thanks to Nick, Steph and Carissa for coming by to celebrate.

18057087 1569448449754753 2453792646835598631 n 1 Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 23, 2017

Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind

Hey Zeus – Caveman

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe

Barns – Praying

Courage Cloak – The Last Night of Summer

The Upper Crust – Heads Will Roll
–Fri, April 28 at ONCE Ballroom Somerville – Record release for Delusions of Grandeur, with Devil on Horseback, Benny Sizzler

Airport – Go Up
–Fri, April 28 at Lizard Lounge Cambridge with The Rationales, Mill Pond Falls

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

18076745 1484393074906984 6581846892760382400 o1 Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carissa Johnson – Deleria

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

The Static Dynamic – Spotlight

Damone – Wasted Years

The Neighborhoods – Pure and Easy

Letters to Cleo – Hitch A Ride

The Devil’s Twins – Cold Damn Day

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal

Stars Like Ours – Radio

