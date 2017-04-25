Boston Emissions 4/23/17 + Carissa Johnson, Hey Zeus, The Rupert Selection, The Upper Crust, Courage Cloak, Airport, The Neighborhoods

L I N K S
Thank you for an outstanding Rock & Roll Rumble year!
As I say all the time, get to work for #RUMBLE2018.
Thanks to Nick, Steph and Carissa for coming by to celebrate.
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, April 23, 2017
Stars Like Ours – I Don’t Mind
Hey Zeus – Caveman
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
Barns – Praying
Courage Cloak – The Last Night of Summer
The Upper Crust – Heads Will Roll
–Fri, April 28 at ONCE Ballroom Somerville – Record release for Delusions of Grandeur, with Devil on Horseback, Benny Sizzler
Airport – Go Up
–Fri, April 28 at Lizard Lounge Cambridge with The Rationales, Mill Pond Falls
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Carissa Johnson – Deleria
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
The Static Dynamic – Spotlight
Damone – Wasted Years
The Neighborhoods – Pure and Easy
Letters to Cleo – Hitch A Ride
The Devil’s Twins – Cold Damn Day
The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
Stars Like Ours – Radio