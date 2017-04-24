Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

This Family Took Patriots Fandom To The Mouse!

April 24, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Disney, McClusky, Patriots, splash mountain

The McClusky family took their April vacation to the land of Disney for spring break and planned an epic picture that has gone viral.

The picture has the family and a friend holding a picture of the 3rd quarter score while the mother is holding up the number 5 on her hands and Dad is sporting a Super Bowl Patriots Championship T-shirt.

Mike tracked down the family and we talked to the mother Claudine and her daughter Allison.

Hear how they planned it, being in Disney as Pats fans and how it went viral.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

