The Neck Fat Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up a woman to ask a few questions and she sure seemed like she was in a hurry because she wanted to make it quick.

From Did you know that the e in e-mail stands for eggbert? Which she immediately fired back on and Please describe your wrist tattoo or tattoos. When Kevin asked Do you wish you had a few more baby teeth because you could use a few bucks? She asked if he was on drugs.

From there on, she kept giving snarky answers because she knew she was getting played with but hung when she was asked about her neck fat.

Check it out!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.