State Rep Wants To Make ‘Roadrunner’ Official Rock Song Of Massachusetts

By Rami Abou-Sabe

A third attempt to make “Roadrunner” the official rock song of Massachusetts has been introduced to the State Legislature. As Jonathan Richman sings, “Roadrunner once. Roadrunner twice,” and now – Roadrunner three-times?

State Representative Dave Linsky, a Democrat from Richman’s hometown of Natick, is championing the effort. The bill was first introduced in 2013 by Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, both state representatives at the time.

Recorded in 1972 with the Modern Lovers, Richman wrote the Massachusetts anthem in 1970 at the age of 19. With references to the Natick Stop & Shop, local radio, and of course route 128 and I-90, the song reflects what it’s like to be a teenager coming of age in the Commonwealth.

Linsky told the Beacon Hill Roll Call that the song “embodies what it was like for my generation growing up in the Massachusetts of the 1970s and 80′s.”

The song would go on to inspire both punk and new wave artists, becoming a garage-band classic.