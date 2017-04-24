How Did Kevin Scare His Wife TWICE?!

Kevin scared his wife not once, but TWICE this weekend and at one point, she almost called 911 to help him.

One had to do with an annoying scammer phone call where he yelled “Oh No!” recreating it for us on air. His wife came running down the stairs from the shower to find out what was wrong.

On to scare number two, Kevin grabbed his little lovely lunch his wife made for him on Sunday which was really windy. Kevin was taking it outside when the wind blew all the chips away and made another exclamation of “Oh No!” repeatedly.

His wife thought something was happening and started to dial 911 but Kevin came back in with no chips before she finished.

Hear the tales and decide if you’d be just as scared.

