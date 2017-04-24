Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 24 in Classic Rock History

In 1984 the Talking Heads’ concert movie “Stop Making Sense” premiered. The title of the movie comes from the lyrics of what Heads’ song?
ANSWER: “Girlfriend is Better”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: Led Zeppelin began its second U.S. tour at the Fillmore in San Francisco…
- 1969: Paul McCartney made a statement from his Scottish farmhouse to clear the rumors that he was dead, as many people had been alleging for months…
- 1984: The Talking Heads’ concert movie Stop Making Sense premiered in San Francisco…
- 1993: Over 40,000 people showed up for the Farm Aid 6 concert in Ames Iowa. Wille Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Ringo Starr were among the 40 artists who performed…
- 2006: During the controversial pay-per-view special “The Spirit of John Lennon,” psychics supposedly made contact with the late Beatle, who gave them this message: “Peace – The Message is Peace.” Yoko Ono called the show “tasteless, tacky and exploitative.”
- Let’s check the WZLX ticket stash…Genesis was at the Boston Music Hall in ’74…Lou Reed played the same venue in 1975…Genesis returned to the Music Hall in 1977…And in 1990 Don Henley and Friends staged the 1st of two nights at the Centrum in Worcester to raise money for Walden Woods – Glenn Frey stepped onstage for 8 songs!