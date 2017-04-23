Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Sunday Morning Blues: April 23rd, 2017

April 23, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Caledonia
Live & On the Move
James Cotton Band

Bio
Bio
Chuck Berry

Detroit Breakdown
Nightmares…and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle
J. Geils Band

A Man’s Got to Do What a Man’s Got to Do
Sartsfaction Guaranteed
Lonnie Brooks

Show Me
Times Have Changed
Ronnie Baker Brooks with Steve Cropper

Hard to Handle
The Definitive…
Otis Redding

24-7 Man
Take Your Shoes Off
Robert Cray

I Want More/Soul Sacrifice
Live from the Fox Oakland
Tedeschi-Trucks Band

That’s the Price
Future Blues
Johnny Nicholas with Jimmie Vaughan

Roll Away the Stone
Leon Russell
Leon Russell

Look Over Yonder Wall
Born in the Delta
Pinetop Perkins

Steamroller
Dust & Bones
Gary Hoey

Shake Your Moneymaker
Third Degree
Johnny Winter

He Did It
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

I Thank You
The Royal Sessions
Paul Rodgers

Cry Baby
Greatest Hits
Janis Jopliin

Monkey’s Paradise
Hard Believer
Tommy Castro

Livin’ on Love
Talking to Strangers
Shemekia Copeland with Dr. John

More from Sunday Morning Blues
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live