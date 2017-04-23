Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 23 in Classic Rock History

Pink Floyd’s “The Division Bell” album debuted at #1 in the U.S. on this date in 1994. One track won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance of the Year. Which song?

“Marooned”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!