Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 23 in Classic Rock History

Pink Floyd’s “The Division Bell” album debuted at #1 in the U.S. on this date in 1994. One track won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance of the Year. Which song?
ANSWER: “Marooned”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1964: John Lennon was the guest of honor at the 400th anniversary dinner held by Foyles’ Literary Society – his speech was “Thank you very much. You’ve got a lucky face.”
- 1971: The Rolling Stones released their 16th studio album, Sticky Fingers. The album cover art, complete with working zipper, was done by Andy Warhol…
- 1975: Guitarist/singer Pete Ham of Badfinger, depressed by band problems, hanged himself in his garage. Band mate Tom Evans would do the same under similar circumstances in November of 1983…
- 1994: Pink Floyd‘s last studio album The Division Bell hit #1 in the U.S….
- 1995: John Mellencamp and third wife Elaine Irwin became parents of a baby boy whom they named Speck Wildhorse …
- 2001: Phil Collins and wife Orianne became parents to a son, Nicholas Grev Austin…
- In the WZLX ticket stash…The Grateful Dead played the Ark in 1969…In ’70 it was Manfred Mann at the Boston Tea Party…Maggie Bell, singer on Led Zeppelin‘s Swan Song label, opened for Procol Harum and King Crimson at the Boston Music Hall in 1974…In ’78 it was Patti Smith at the Paradise…The same night the Allman Brothers Band played the Music Hall…And in 1981 Styx was at the Garden.