Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 22 in Classic Rock History

In 1988 David Lee Roth, with Poison warming up, rocked the Worcester Centrum. During the show, what did DLR ride from his small stage in the back of the hall to the main stage up front?
ANSWER: He rode a surfboard over the crowd
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy Birthday to Peter Frampton!
- 1969: John Lennon officially changed his middle name from Winston to Ono in a ceremony atop the Beatles’ Apple Building in London …
- 1976: The J. Geils Band released its album “Live: Blow Your Face Out” in 1976…
- 1979: Keith Richards, with guests Mick Jagger and the New Barbarians performed a benefit concert for the Canadian Institute for the Blind. Richards had been busted with drugs in 1977 and received a suspended sentence that required that he give this performance…
- 2003: Rick Derringer and John Cafferty headlined a benefit for those injured in the station nightclub fire two months earlier in Warwick, R.I…
- 2010: Bret Michaels of Poison was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He recovered fully…
- 2012: We lost singer and guitarist Ritchie Havens to a heart attack at the age of 72. Havens was the first artist onstage at the Woodstock festival in 1969…
- In the WZLX ticket stash…The Marshall Tucker Band played the Boston Garden in 1978…and in 1988 David Lee Roth and Poison rocked the Centrum…