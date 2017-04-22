Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 22 in Classic Rock History

In 1988 David Lee Roth, with Poison warming up, rocked the Worcester Centrum. During the show, what did DLR ride from his small stage in the back of the hall to the main stage up front?

He rode a surfboard over the crowd

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history?