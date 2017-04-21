Top 10 Record Store Day Releases For Classic Rock Fans

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Record Store Day celebrates it’s 10th anniversary Saturday (Apr. 22), and we’ve compiled the top must-haves for classic rock fans. So head to your local record store, and pick up one of these limited edition releases this weekend.

10. The Cure – ‘Greatest Hits’

9. Fleetwood Mac – ‘Alternate Mirage’

8. Pink Floyd – ‘Interstellar Overdrive’

7. Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’

6. Ramones – ’76-’79 Singles Box’

5. The Cars – ‘Live at the Agora, 1978’

4. Prince – ‘Little Red Corvette/1999’

3. Santana – ‘Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 16, 1969’

2. David Bowie – ‘BOWPROMO’

1. The Beatles – ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’