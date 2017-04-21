The Allergy Remedy Senseless Survey

After mentioning the anniversary of Record Store Day, Kevin rang up a dude who said “sure” to answer some of the questions and right out of the gate.

He had a hard time with the first question about going to a ballgame and not eating a hot dog.

A few questions down the senseless road, Kevin asked if you add “o-rama” to something make it better. He knew something was up.

When Kevin finally asked about a “remedy” for allergies, he couldn’t have hung up fast enough.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.