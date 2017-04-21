Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 21 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1969, the Grateful Dead performed at the Arc in Boston. What currently stands on the site of that short-lived concert hall?
ANSWER: The House of Blues
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1969: Janis Joplin made her London debut at the Royal Albert Hall…
- 1980: Pete Townshend released his Empty Glass album…
- 1990: 184,000 fans turned out to see Paul McCartney perform in Rio de Janeiro, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for largest paid attendance…
- 1993: Police in Fort Bluff, California credited Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzman with saving the life of a teenage surfer who had been caught in a riptide…
- 2006: David Lee Roth’s career as a radio personality ended when he was fired as host of a nationally-syndicated morning show. Roth hit the airwaves 4 months earlier as a replacement for Howard Stern…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…The Grateful Dead played the Arc in 1969; they were back in ’71 at Rhode Island Auditorium in Providence…Aerosmith rocked Fall River’s Bank Street Armory in 1974, the same night that Foghat played at the Performance Center in Cambridge…In 1980 it was J. Geils at the Garden…And in 1986 ZZ Top played Worcester Centrum.