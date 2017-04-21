Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Bob Saget Everybody!

April 21, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Bob Saget

Bob Saget joined us this morning and told us his love for Warren Zevon before we got into how stand up acts come to town and complain about waking up early to do press to promote themselves.

We talked about his relationship status. Kevin was curious of how he deals with it being a celebrity and of the course the age factor.

Of course, we had to bring up Full House and we started to play the theme song and it does something to him where he can’t talk right.

We then brought up how Bob loves Boston because it holds a spot in his heart.

Check out our Facebook page for a few live videos with him then buy tickets to his show at The Wilbur for April 22nd.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

