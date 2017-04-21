Bob Saget Everybody!

Bob Saget joined us this morning and told us his love for Warren Zevon before we got into how stand up acts come to town and complain about waking up early to do press to promote themselves.

We talked about his relationship status. Kevin was curious of how he deals with it being a celebrity and of the course the age factor.

Of course, we had to bring up Full House and we started to play the theme song and it does something to him where he can’t talk right.

We then brought up how Bob loves Boston because it holds a spot in his heart.

Check out our Facebook page for a few live videos with him then buy tickets to his show at The Wilbur for April 22nd.

