April Macie Visits Karlson & McKenzie

Kevin started off the segment saying he doesn’t think he could laugh anymore between Bob Saget stopping by and our fun with the unicorn Frappuccino. April Macie changed that though really quick after her introduction.

We then played a question from Bob Saget who wanted to know some “personal” things about April. Kevin did enjoy April’s jokes about the male anatomy which they got deeply into.

Kevin then pivoted to her time on another radio show and how she grew up in Pennsylvania. They compared how Kevin’s grandmother was well known around town and April told us what happened to her Mom.

Then it turned into a boob and bra PSA for a minute. April does love her new man though because she couldn’t stop gushing about him.

Hear her with us then catch her at Laugh Boston this weekend.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.