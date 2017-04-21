Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

April 21, 2017 5:28 PM

rumble dl e1488686980162 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

 

Thank you to these Boston music community sustainers for donating these serious goods and services.  We have some dedicated supporters, and some new faces too.  It has been a great Rumble year. Speaking of new faces, I have seen many each night. That is a testament to the legacy of the Rock & Roll Rumble. Thank you to the tremendous generosity of the following prize donors. They give these items to the bands in good faith and in support of making music. They are the best of the best.

**Additional information applies to all prizes listed. Info will be given to prize winners separately.

What Do They Win?

___________________________________________

First place

$1400 in cash, plus

Appearance on Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood on Sunday, April 23
100.7 WZLX and BostonEmissions.com – priceless!
bostonemissions2016logo2 e1456759728527 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

piratepromo 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List
Pirate Promotions, Cambridge
PiratePirate.com
Pirate 6 week college radio campaign, a 6 week non-commercial radio campaign, and a 6 week specialty radio campaign.

 

 

2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

Do617
www.do617.com
Promotion for a show or record to include email marketing, full page featured ad for 2 weeks, social media support 

 

 

 

q 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List
Q Division Studios, Somerville
http://qdivisionstudios.com
ONE day of recording in Studio A and ONE day of recording in Studio B

 

 

mad oak studios logo 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List
Mad Oak Studios, Allston
http://www.madoakstudios.com
TWO eight-hour days of recording time, engineered by Benny Grotto

 

recco 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

The Record Co., Boston
http://www.therecordco.org
One – 9-hour session in Studio A

 

 

naeastmaster 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

 

 

New Alliance East, Cambridge
http://newallianceeast.com
Mastering of LP of any length

newallaudio 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List


New Alliance Audio, Cambridge
http://www.newallianceaudio.com
Three (3) days in studio recording

 

 

qr 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot ListQRST’s, Somerville
https://qrsts.com
24 black Gildan band tshirts

law 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

Law Office of David Herlihy, Newton
www.herlihylaw.com
5 hours of legal services 

 

 

 

dug 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

Dug McCormack Artwork
https://www.facebook.com/DugMcCormackArt
12×16 full color handmade poster for event of choice, scanned and sent as a jpeg pdf, original framed

 

 

 

spec 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot ListSpectacle Eyewear, Cambridge
http://www.spectacle-eyeware.com
$500 Gift Card 

 

 

Mastersuite, Brookline, NH
http://www.promastering.com
Mastering of 10 songs

 

download 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List
Secret Bureau of Art & Design
http://www.thesecretbureau.com
Design & photography services – photo shoot with styling or an album cover

 

 

coyne 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List
Coyne Creative, Boston
http://www.coynecreative.com
Three-camera live video shoot from live set at music venue/location of choice. Band can then choose to 2 songs to edit down. 

 

 

dwj 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List


DWJ Creative, Boston
http://www.dwjcreative.com

Live video session. One gig. Two cameras. One round of revisions.

 

________________________________________________________________________

Total prize value: $28,650

_________________________________________________________________________

Second place

$700 in cash, plus

37ft Studio, Rockland
http://www.37ft.com/studio
2 songs recorded and mixed

Getaway Recording, Boston
www.danielflorez.co
A complete song recorded, mixed, & mastered by Daniel Florez at Getaway Recording Studio

Law Office of David Herlihy
3 hours of legal services

logo 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

 

 


Galaxy Park, Salem, Mass
http://galaxypark.com
Full LP Mastering – 10 songs

Daykamp Creative, Waltham
https://daykamp.com
Design of ONE show poster

New Alliance East Mastering, Cambridge
http://newallianceeast.com
EP mastering (under 20 minutes in length)

Studio Metronome, Brookline, NH
http://www.metronomemultimedia.com
ONE day of recording

 

Joshua Pickering Photography, Watertown
joshuapickering.com
One Gig, one shoot: shoot 1 band gig, one 2 hours photo shoot for promotional use

New Alliance Audio, Cambridge
http://newallianceaudio.com
2 days recording*

QRST’s, Somerville
https://qrsts.com
24 black Gildan G200 style 100% cotton shirt with 1 color front

Total prize value: $8,000

_________________________________________________________________________

Third place

$400 in cash, plus

zippah1 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

Zippah Studios, Brighton
http://zippah.com
 Create a single with producer Brian Charles – recorded, mixed, and mastered start to finish

 

 

New Alliance East, Cambridge
http://newallianceeast.com
  Mastering for 7-inch release(under 10 minutes)

Mastersuite, Brookline, NH
http://www.promastering.com
Mastering of 3 songs

 

New Alliance Audio
http://newallianceaudio.com
ONE day in recording studio

 

Law Office of David Herlihy
2 hours of legal services/consulting

 

Coleman Rogers Photography, Lowell
http://www.colemanrogers.com
Photo shoot for an upcoming show – best 20 shots of the night as JPGs for use on web or in print

Total prize value: $3,000

—————————————————————————————————–

2017rumbleposterofficial 2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

 

 

