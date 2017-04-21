2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

Thank you to these Boston music community sustainers for donating these serious goods and services. We have some dedicated supporters, and some new faces too. It has been a great Rumble year. Speaking of new faces, I have seen many each night. That is a testament to the legacy of the Rock & Roll Rumble. Thank you to the tremendous generosity of the following prize donors. They give these items to the bands in good faith and in support of making music. They are the best of the best.

**Additional information applies to all prizes listed. Info will be given to prize winners separately.

What Do They Win?

___________________________________________

First place

$1400 in cash, plus

Appearance on Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood on Sunday, April 23

100.7 WZLX and BostonEmissions.com – priceless!





Pirate Promotions, Cambridge

PiratePirate.com

Pirate 6 week college radio campaign, a 6 week non-commercial radio campaign, and a 6 week specialty radio campaign.

Do617

www.do617.com

Promotion for a show or record to include email marketing, full page featured ad for 2 weeks, social media support



Q Division Studios, Somerville

http://qdivisionstudios.com

ONE day of recording in Studio A and ONE day of recording in Studio B



Mad Oak Studios, Allston

http://www.madoakstudios.com

TWO eight-hour days of recording time, engineered by Benny Grotto





The Record Co., Boston

http://www.therecordco.org

One – 9-hour session in Studio A

New Alliance East, Cambridge

http://newallianceeast.com

Mastering of LP of any length



New Alliance Audio, Cambridge

http://www.newallianceaudio.com

Three (3) days in studio recording

QRST’s, Somerville

https://qrsts.com

24 black Gildan band tshirts

Law Office of David Herlihy, Newton

www.herlihylaw.com

5 hours of legal services

Dug McCormack Artwork

https://www.facebook.com/DugMcCormackArt

12×16 full color handmade poster for event of choice, scanned and sent as a jpeg pdf, original framed

Spectacle Eyewear, Cambridge

http://www.spectacle-eyeware.com

$500 Gift Card

Mastersuite, Brookline, NH

http://www.promastering.com

Mastering of 10 songs



Secret Bureau of Art & Design

http://www.thesecretbureau.com

Design & photography services – photo shoot with styling or an album cover



Coyne Creative, Boston

http://www.coynecreative.com

Three-camera live video shoot from live set at music venue/location of choice. Band can then choose to 2 songs to edit down.



DWJ Creative, Boston

http://www.dwjcreative.com

Live video session. One gig. Two cameras. One round of revisions.

________________________________________________________________________

Total prize value: $28,650

_________________________________________________________________________

Second place

$700 in cash, plus

37ft Studio, Rockland

http://www.37ft.com/studio

2 songs recorded and mixed

Getaway Recording, Boston

www.danielflorez.co

A complete song recorded, mixed, & mastered by Daniel Florez at Getaway Recording Studio

Law Office of David Herlihy

3 hours of legal services



Galaxy Park, Salem, Mass

http://galaxypark.com

Full LP Mastering – 10 songs

Daykamp Creative, Waltham

https://daykamp.com

Design of ONE show poster

New Alliance East Mastering, Cambridge

http://newallianceeast.com

EP mastering (under 20 minutes in length)

Studio Metronome, Brookline, NH

http://www.metronomemultimedia.com

ONE day of recording

Joshua Pickering Photography, Watertown

joshuapickering.com

One Gig, one shoot: shoot 1 band gig, one 2 hours photo shoot for promotional use

New Alliance Audio, Cambridge

http://newallianceaudio.com

2 days recording*

QRST’s, Somerville

https://qrsts.com

24 black Gildan G200 style 100% cotton shirt with 1 color front

Total prize value: $8,000

_________________________________________________________________________

Third place

$400 in cash, plus

Zippah Studios, Brighton

http://zippah.com

Create a single with producer Brian Charles – recorded, mixed, and mastered start to finish

New Alliance East, Cambridge

http://newallianceeast.com

Mastering for 7-inch release(under 10 minutes)

Mastersuite, Brookline, NH

http://www.promastering.com

Mastering of 3 songs

New Alliance Audio

http://newallianceaudio.com

ONE day in recording studio

Law Office of David Herlihy

2 hours of legal services/consulting

Coleman Rogers Photography, Lowell

http://www.colemanrogers.com

Photo shoot for an upcoming show – best 20 shots of the night as JPGs for use on web or in print

Total prize value: $3,000

—————————————————————————————————–