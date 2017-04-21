2017 RUMBLE BOOTY: Loot List

Thank you to these Boston music community sustainers for donating these serious goods and services. We have some dedicated supporters, and some new faces too. It has been a great Rumble year. Speaking of new faces, I have seen many each night. That is a testament to the legacy of the Rock & Roll Rumble. Thank you to the tremendous generosity of the following prize donors. They give these items to the bands in good faith and in support of making music. They are the best of the best.
What Do They Win?
First place
$1400 in cash, plus
Appearance on Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood on Sunday, April 23
100.7 WZLX and BostonEmissions.com – priceless!
Pirate Promotions, Cambridge
PiratePirate.com
Pirate 6 week college radio campaign, a 6 week non-commercial radio campaign, and a 6 week specialty radio campaign.
Do617
www.do617.com
Promotion for a show or record to include email marketing, full page featured ad for 2 weeks, social media support
Q Division Studios, Somerville
http://qdivisionstudios.com
ONE day of recording in Studio A and ONE day of recording in Studio B
Mad Oak Studios, Allston
http://www.madoakstudios.com
TWO eight-hour days of recording time, engineered by Benny Grotto
The Record Co., Boston
http://www.therecordco.org
One – 9-hour session in Studio A
New Alliance East, Cambridge
http://newallianceeast.com
Mastering of LP of any length
New Alliance Audio, Cambridge
http://www.newallianceaudio.com
Three (3) days in studio recording
QRST’s, Somerville
https://qrsts.com
24 black Gildan band tshirts
Law Office of David Herlihy, Newton
www.herlihylaw.com
5 hours of legal services
Dug McCormack Artwork
https://www.facebook.com/DugMcCormackArt
12×16 full color handmade poster for event of choice, scanned and sent as a jpeg pdf, original framed
Spectacle Eyewear, Cambridge
http://www.spectacle-eyeware.com
$500 Gift Card
Mastersuite, Brookline, NH
http://www.promastering.com
Mastering of 10 songs
Secret Bureau of Art & Design
http://www.thesecretbureau.com
Design & photography services – photo shoot with styling or an album cover
Coyne Creative, Boston
http://www.coynecreative.com
Three-camera live video shoot from live set at music venue/location of choice. Band can then choose to 2 songs to edit down.
DWJ Creative, Boston
http://www.dwjcreative.com
Live video session. One gig. Two cameras. One round of revisions.
Total prize value: $28,650
Second place
$700 in cash, plus
37ft Studio, Rockland
http://www.37ft.com/studio
2 songs recorded and mixed
Getaway Recording, Boston
www.danielflorez.co
A complete song recorded, mixed, & mastered by Daniel Florez at Getaway Recording Studio
Law Office of David Herlihy
3 hours of legal services
Galaxy Park, Salem, Mass
http://galaxypark.com
Full LP Mastering – 10 songs
Daykamp Creative, Waltham
https://daykamp.com
Design of ONE show poster
New Alliance East Mastering, Cambridge
http://newallianceeast.com
EP mastering (under 20 minutes in length)
Studio Metronome, Brookline, NH
http://www.metronomemultimedia.com
ONE day of recording
Joshua Pickering Photography, Watertown
joshuapickering.com
One Gig, one shoot: shoot 1 band gig, one 2 hours photo shoot for promotional use
New Alliance Audio, Cambridge
http://newallianceaudio.com
2 days recording*
QRST’s, Somerville
https://qrsts.com
24 black Gildan G200 style 100% cotton shirt with 1 color front
Total prize value: $8,000
Third place
$400 in cash, plus
Zippah Studios, Brighton
http://zippah.com
Create a single with producer Brian Charles – recorded, mixed, and mastered start to finish
New Alliance East, Cambridge
http://newallianceeast.com
Mastering for 7-inch release(under 10 minutes)
Mastersuite, Brookline, NH
http://www.promastering.com
Mastering of 3 songs
New Alliance Audio
http://newallianceaudio.com
ONE day in recording studio
Law Office of David Herlihy
2 hours of legal services/consulting
Coleman Rogers Photography, Lowell
http://www.colemanrogers.com
Photo shoot for an upcoming show – best 20 shots of the night as JPGs for use on web or in print
Total prize value: $3,000
