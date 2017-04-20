Who is Going to College… Kevin or his Daughter?

Kevin got a phone call last night from his daughter at a late hour since you know, we all wake up early to put on a morning show. It was another call about a paper that is due and she needed Kevin to help her with it.

On top of the time she called, it dealt with a tough and sad subject. Kevin told us the “quick” way of proof reading it before he told her about it.

Pete would’ve just said you’re too late.

Kevin then gets into how his daughter is applying to be a cop in three towns in Massachusetts which he then pleaded to hire her so she gets out of the house.

