The Quick Senseless Survey

On this 4/20 of 2017, Kevin got a hold of a guy that agreed to answer questions but little did he know what was about to be asked.

After taking the bait of a question about sanctuary cities, Kevin asked if he’s ever been kicked out of a barber shop quarter for refusing to wear a hat and 80’s hair bands look like old aunts.

Kevin kept going on and his answers keep getting more terse and angry and when he asked Kevin what this was, Kevin said it’s a survey.

He hung up during the last question.

This went pretty quick today so Heather asked if he was high because… well, you know…4/20.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.