Ted Nugent, Kid Rock Visit Trump At White House

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock joined Donald Trump for dinner Wednesday.

The Motorcity Madman and Detroit Cowboy were accompanied by their respective partners, Shemane Deziel and Audrey Berry. Former Alaska Governor, Sarah Palin, also made the trip.

Why? We’re not really sure. But we think it’s best to let the pictures do the talking on this one…

White House dinner guests last night: From left: Shemane Deziel (aka Mrs. Nugent), Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, @POTUS, Audrey Berry, Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/4Q58gKAber — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 20, 2017