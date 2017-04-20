Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Is Jackson Getting a Car?

April 20, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Car, Jackson, Pete McKenzie

Jackson has been complaining about his car ever since we had him on the air and it seems that it’s not going to recover from the rusted bucket of bolts ailment. He is worried to even drive the thing 20 miles!

Well, Mr. Nice Guy, Pete McKenzie had a little chat with daughter who is in the market for a new car and came up with an idea where Jackson would be able to get a newer set of wheels that might be a little more reliable than a K car but there might be one person in the way.

That person is Mrs. McKenzie.

Pete explained her issue with the whole idea they concocted.

Hear the show discuss the whole idea.

