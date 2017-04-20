Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 20 in Classic Rock History

The Eagles began recording their first album on this day in 1972. That debut would eventually spawn three Top 40 singles; which ones?
ANSWER: “Take it Easy,” “Witchy Woman,” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 20th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Beatles’ company Apple Corps. opened its London office’s doors for the first time…That same day Deep Purple made their live debut at a concert in Denmark, near Copenhagen.
- 1972: The Eagles began recording their first album in London. The self-titled album was released in June of that year…
- 1987: Police in Rhode Island considered charging a youth who bit the head off a gerbil in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne…
- 1991: Steve Marriot, singer of Humble Pie and Small Faces, died in a house fire in Essex, England…
- 1992: A tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London in memory of Freddie Mercury of Queen raised about $15 million for AIDS charities. The concert featured many artists including Elton John, David Bowie, Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant and the 3 remaining members of Queen…
- In the WZLX ticket stash…Badfinger played Stonehenge in Ipswich back in 1971…And in 1991 the “Earth Day 1991″ concert at Foxboro Stadium featured Bruce Hornsby and Jackson Browne, among others.