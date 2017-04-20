Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Boston Emissions 4/16/17 + Township, Feints, Pile, Kave Kraft, Carissa Johnson, The Rupert Selection, Hey Zeus

April 20, 2017 12:54 PM

ROCK & ROLL RUMBLE FINALS FRIDAY 4/21
[Event link]

 

finalscrop Boston Emissions 4/16/17 + Township, Feints, Pile, Kave Kraft, Carissa Johnson, The Rupert Selection, Hey Zeus

Boston Emissions – Sunday, April 12, 2017

Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

Letters To Cleo – Demon Rock

Jennifer Trynin – Better Than Nothing

Watts – She’s So Electric

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Feints – Contact High

JPX – Dirty Birdy and the Funny Bunny

Pile – Dogs

Kave Kraft – Fake Ceiling
–April 29 Rat’s Nest, Allston

The Rupert Selection – Tree Hands – video and single released Nov 2016

The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
–new EP Baseball Practice,

The Rupert Selection – Funeral Party

Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart

Carissa Johnson – Deleria

Carissa Johnson – You Lost You

Hey Zeus – Stomach
–Finals Wildcard!

Hey Zeus – Raygun

Hey Zeus – Caveman

Township – Gunnin’ Thru The Nite from Township EP, 2006
–very special guests at Rumble Finals, celebrating 10 year anniversary of their Rumble win.

Township – Give It To It from Ladywood, 2007
Township – Sandy from Coming Home, Feb 2008
Township – Sinister Minister from Township, Oct 2008
Township – Golden Light from One More Summer, Oct 2011
Township – Pushing Metal To Bone from One More Summer, Oct 2011
Township – Tooth and the Razor from One More Summer, Oct 2011
Township – Diamonds On the Floorboards from Light Years, Feb 2016

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live