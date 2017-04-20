Boston Emissions 4/16/17 + Township, Feints, Pile, Kave Kraft, Carissa Johnson, The Rupert Selection, Hey Zeus

ROCK & ROLL RUMBLE FINALS FRIDAY 4/21
Boston Emissions – Sunday, April 12, 2017
Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song
Letters To Cleo – Demon Rock
Jennifer Trynin – Better Than Nothing
Watts – She’s So Electric
Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy
Feints – Contact High
JPX – Dirty Birdy and the Funny Bunny
Pile – Dogs
Kave Kraft – Fake Ceiling
–April 29 Rat’s Nest, Allston
The Rupert Selection – Tree Hands – video and single released Nov 2016
The Rupert Selection – Swallow The Air You Breathe
–new EP Baseball Practice,
The Rupert Selection – Funeral Party
Carissa Johnson – Fuel Heart
Carissa Johnson – Deleria
Carissa Johnson – You Lost You
Hey Zeus – Stomach
–Finals Wildcard!
Hey Zeus – Raygun
Hey Zeus – Caveman
Township – Gunnin’ Thru The Nite from Township EP, 2006
–very special guests at Rumble Finals, celebrating 10 year anniversary of their Rumble win.
Township – Give It To It from Ladywood, 2007
Township – Sandy from Coming Home, Feb 2008
Township – Sinister Minister from Township, Oct 2008
Township – Golden Light from One More Summer, Oct 2011
Township – Pushing Metal To Bone from One More Summer, Oct 2011
Township – Tooth and the Razor from One More Summer, Oct 2011
Township – Diamonds On the Floorboards from Light Years, Feb 2016