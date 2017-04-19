Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

The Ugly Friend Senseless Survey

April 19, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin got a woman on the good ol’ horn as they call it but she wanted to make sure you knew she’s on her cell phone.

Kevin asked if she has ever gave spare change to a homeless man that has a newer iPhone than hers to Oreo sponsoring hockey pucks which didn’t faze her.

She kept answering along until she was asked about reheating pizza while stoned. After he asked her about having a resting face of a certain kind, she started asking questions so Kevin responded with another question about pizza.

You can hear the growing sarcastic responses from her and when Kevin asked about doggy-style and having a token ugly friend, the hang up was definitely coming and it did when Kevin asked about dentists rubbing up against you.

