Stephen Stills to Record and Tour with Judy Collins

By Brian Ives
Stephen Stills hasn’t let the drama within Crosby Stills and Nash slow him down. He’s been touring with his other band, the Rides, his band featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and former Electric Flag member Barry Goldberg; they’re promoting their second album, Pierced Arrow. He’s also preparing a new project with folk legend Judy Collins.
Stills and Collins are planning an album for summer 2017 release and they’re also going to tour together from July through September. The two have worked in the studio together on a couple of occasions (notably, Stills’ appearance on Collins’ 1968 album Who Knows Where the Time Has Gone), but this will mark the first time they’ve recorded together as a duo.
The two met in 1967 and dated for two years, inspiring Stills to write “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” from CSN’s debut album. On their summer tour, Stills and Collins will perform songs from their upcoming album along with, of course, classics from their respective catalogs. See their tour dates below.
July 26 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
July 28 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Cain Park
July 30 – Overland, KS @ JCCC Carlsen Center
Aug 01 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens
Aug 03 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion
Aug 05 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
Aug 07 – Meridian, MS @ MSU @ Riley Center
Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Aug 11 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
Aug 12 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere
Aug 14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
Aug 16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
Aug 17 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Aug 18 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
Aug 20 – Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park
Aug 21 – Great Barrington, MA @ Mahaiwe PAC
Aug 23 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
Aug 25 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Aug 26 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
Aug 28 – Binghamton, NY @ Anderson Center for the Perf. Arts
Sept 1 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre
Sept 6 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Sea
