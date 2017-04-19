Kevin Was One Degree Away From Big Winnings!

Kevin sat next to a guy that won a boat load of money. Kevin was at a casino and made his way to some slot machines.

Right next to Kevin when he sat down, was a guy racking up a huge jackpot. Kevin tried to talk to him but all he could do was nod before it eventually became a huge deal.

Kevin described how happy but angry he felt because he could’ve played that machine. Hear him tell the tale of this guy that won. It sounds awfully like the fisherman that had a huge fish on a hook and lost it. Instead, this involves money.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.