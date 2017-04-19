Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Kevin Spacey Dishes On Billy Joel Duet

April 19, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: BILLY JOEL, Kevin Spacey, New York State of Mind, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Last Friday (Apr. 14), Kevin Spacey joined Billy Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden for a crowd-pleasing “New York State of Mind” duet.

Now the actor has opened to Jimmy Fallon up about the opportunity. In an appearance on the Late Show last night, a genuinely star-struck Spacey gushed about singing with Joel. “There I was, up on stage at Madison Square Garden singing ‘New York State of Mind’ with Billy Joel and 20,000 people, and I was like, ‘I gotta get a selfie,'” Spacey told Fallon.

After the aforementioned selfie, Spacey made a “Thrift Shop” reference onstage as he quoted Macklemore‘s tagline exclaiming, “This is freaking awesome.” Watch Friday’s duet below and Spacey’s glowing review up top.

