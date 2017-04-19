‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Soundtrack Loaded With 70s Hits

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In anticipation of the May 5th Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere, Marvel has unveiled the full listing for the official soundtrack. Packed with classic hits by ELO, Fleetwood Mac, and George Harrison, Awesome Mix Vol. 2 will look to achieve the same widespread success as surprise-hit Vol. 1.

As the story goes, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was given Awesome Mix Vol. 1 by his mother, Meredith, on her death bed. Quill carries the cassette around in an ancient walkman, and the songs become the soundtrack for much of the first installment of Guardians. In the sequel, Quill discovers Vol. 2.

Director James Gunn’s quirky, eclectic mix of song choices for Guardians 1 was initially met with fierce pushback from the studio, but after the incredible chart-topping success of that mixtape, Gunn had much more freedom when putting together Vol. 2.

“There are two songs that are the most deeply embedded into the fibers of the film,” Gunn tells Rolling Stone. “‘The Chain’ is one because it is about the Guardians, at least in the way we use it, and we use it a couple of times in the movie. And the other one is ‘Brandy,’ which is an incredibly important song in the movie. Both happen to be two of my favorite songs from the Seventies.”

1. “Mr. Blue Sky,” Electric Light Orchestra

2. “Fox on the Run,” Sweet

3. “Lake Shore Drive,” Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

4. “The Chain,” Fleetwood Mac

5. “Bring it On Home to Me,” Sam Cooke

6. “Southern Nights,” Glen Campbell

7. “My Sweet Lord,” George Harrison

8. “Brandy You’re a Fine Girl,” Looking Glass

9. “Come a Little Bit Closer,” Jay and the Americans

10. “Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang,” Silver

11. “Surrender,” Cheap Trick

12. “Father and Son,” Yusuf / Cat Stevens

13. “Flashlight,” Parliament

14. “Guardians Inferno,” The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff