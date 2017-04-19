Dan Roche Reacts To Hernandez Suicide

We had Dan Roche on to react to Aaron Hernandez committing suicide this morning as he was waiting to board a plane to cover the Patriots visiting the White House.

They discussed how sad it was to what could’ve caused him to actually do this. One theory is that he did it today as the Patriots were going to the White House.

Pete asked him if anyone will wear his number again to which Dan replied that he doesn’t think anyone will because it doesn’t represent what the Patriots are about. They then got into more about the Patriots visiting the White House from players not attending.

