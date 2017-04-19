Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 19 in Classic Rock History

In 1980. Brian Johnson joined AC/DC. He replaced the late Bon Scott on lead vocals. What was Bon Scott’s real name?
ANSWER: Ronald Belford
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 19th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1897: The first annual Boston Marathon was held…
- 1978: Patti Smith released “Because the Night,” a single written by Bruce Springsteen.
- 1978: More than 40 rock musicians including Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, The Doobie Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, and Bruce Springsteen petitioned President Carter to halt America’s commitment to the use of nuclear power…
- 1980: Singer Brian Johnson joined AC/DC. He replaced Bon Scott, who had died two months before …
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…George Thorogood and The Delaware Destroyers played the Stone Phoenix Coffee House in 1974…Aerosmith rocked the Garden in ’75…In 1980, also at the Garden, it was the J.Geils Band…And in 2002 Paul McCartney played TD Garden!