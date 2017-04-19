Bill O’Reilly Got His Start Writing About Porn For The Boston Phoenix

By Rami Abou-Sabe

While earning a master’s in broadcast journalism from Boston University, Bill O’Reilly found himself working as a columnist for the Boston Phoenix. On April 30, 1974, O’Reilly published a scathing full-length feature of the classic adult film The Devil in Miss Jones.

Director Gerard Damiano brought his skin-flick to a BU auditorium for a screening and Q&A session with the young audience. O’Reilly, stuffy and uptight at the ripe age of 24, noted the cloud of marijuana that filled the room. “A grumous haze, caused by the blending of cigarettes and marijuana smoke, hung over the room which was becoming increasingly more claustrophobic with every passing second,” wrote the former Fox News host.

O’Reilly’s thoughts on the porn director seem incredibly ironic in light of the host’s current predicament. “Dressed in a fire-engine red sports coat, checked slacks and platform shoes, Damiano is exactly what you would expect a pornographer to look like,” O’Reilly pontificates. “His hair is a neatly coiffed graying pompadour and his lecherous smile seems to be saying: ‘Candy, little girl?'”

The conservative TV host was let go from Fox News Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 19) after a two-decade, 20-season run as the face of America’s most popular cable news network. The O’Reilly Factor aired from 1996-2017.

Read O’Reilly’s entire feature here.