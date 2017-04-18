Pete Talks To Runners of the Marathon… And Non-Runners

Pete was out and about for the Marathon from TJ’s where we broadcast from to Clery’s where he had an appearance.

While at Clery’s he asked a guy that clearly wasn’t a marathon runner and said guy proclaimed he never thought about it.

He was part of a group waiting for a friend to finish the race.

They also started talking about Miller Lite’s with the Miller girl on site. Pete then found a runner who was disappointed but it all changed during his race.

Hear his story and other fun had by Pete during the Boston Marathon also including a chat with a guy from Brooklyn who talked about scream tunnel.

