Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Pats Fan Sticks It To ESPN With Marathon Picture

April 18, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, ESPN, Patriots, Tom Brady

By Rami Abou-Sabe

While running the 121st Boston Marathon for Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston, Garrett Quinn snapped a picture of this Super Bowl-themed motivational sign along the route Monday morning (Apr. 17).

RELATED: Tom Brady Shows Off Fifth Super Bowl Ring In Post-Game Commercial

Soon the image was reposted by local Twitter celebrity and Boston sports fan Abdul where it gained traction.

ESPN, New England’s favorite sports broadcast network, had the gall to ask the diehard fan if they could use the photo. “May ESPN have permission to use this photo on all platforms with a courtesy?” they wrote from the ESPN Assignment Desk account.

Abdul, despite not actually owning the picture himself, took to the offensive. “After the witch hunt ESPN led against Tom Brady? Absolutely the f*** not,” dished the fan, referencing ESPN’s one-sided coverage of the Tom Brady-Deflategate saga. “In fact block me right now. Go f*** yourselves.”

Abdul’s burn garnered a significant amount of attention, bringing the Twitter exchange to the top of trending sites like Reddit. Apparently, ESPN and its affiliates don’t take too kindly to harsh words, as they have now blocked Abdul.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live