Pats Fan Sticks It To ESPN With Marathon Picture

By Rami Abou-Sabe

While running the 121st Boston Marathon for Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston, Garrett Quinn snapped a picture of this Super Bowl-themed motivational sign along the route Monday morning (Apr. 17).

RELATED: Tom Brady Shows Off Fifth Super Bowl Ring In Post-Game Commercial

Soon the image was reposted by local Twitter celebrity and Boston sports fan Abdul where it gained traction.

ESPN, New England’s favorite sports broadcast network, had the gall to ask the diehard fan if they could use the photo. “May ESPN have permission to use this photo on all platforms with a courtesy?” they wrote from the ESPN Assignment Desk account.

Abdul, despite not actually owning the picture himself, took to the offensive. “After the witch hunt ESPN led against Tom Brady? Absolutely the f*** not,” dished the fan, referencing ESPN’s one-sided coverage of the Tom Brady-Deflategate saga. “In fact block me right now. Go f*** yourselves.”

Abdul’s burn garnered a significant amount of attention, bringing the Twitter exchange to the top of trending sites like Reddit. Apparently, ESPN and its affiliates don’t take too kindly to harsh words, as they have now blocked Abdul.

this guy is at the #BostonMarathon right now motivating the runners. i love boston. pic.twitter.com/jOT6kmRJhK — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) April 17, 2017