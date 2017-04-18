Kevin Found People That Run the Marathon Drunk

Kevin was a little shocked by a few habits he found by marathon runners yesterday.

One was a guy that had a cigarette with him the whole race but broke and couldn’t smoke when he got to the finish line.

Kevin then pivoted to a guy he ran into at TJ’s after our broadcast just shortly after the race started. He talked about running to the fridge is the most physical activity he gets.

Before leaving, he talked to a couple people that run the marathon drunk apparently.

They run for a group but before going, they have a few drinks at the bar before heading out. Kevin couldn’t believe it.

Hear the explanations for it all.

