Workforce $10K A Day Bonus: Your Shot at $1,000 - 10x a Day Weekdays 9:30am - 6:30pm.

Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 18 in Classic Rock History

April 18, 2017 1:00 AM

On this day in 2015, Stevie Ray Vaughan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by whom?

ANSWER: John Mayer

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1973: Neil Young’s movie “Journey Through the Past” was premiered at the Dallas Film Festival…
  • 1981: REO Speedwagon scored its first #1 album with High-Infidelity…
  • 1988: Eric Clapton released his 4-cd box set “Crossroads”…
  • 2012: We lost American Bandstand host and music industry leader Dick Clark…
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Steely Dan played the Orpheum with Duke & the Drivers in 1974…In ’75 it was Aerosmith and Foghat at the Boston Garden…And in 1985 U2 played the Centrum on their Unforgettable Fire tour.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live