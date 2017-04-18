Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: April 18 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 2015, Stevie Ray Vaughan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by whom?
ANSWER: John Mayer
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for April 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1973: Neil Young’s movie “Journey Through the Past” was premiered at the Dallas Film Festival…
- 1981: REO Speedwagon scored its first #1 album with High-Infidelity…
- 1988: Eric Clapton released his 4-cd box set “Crossroads”…
- 2012: We lost American Bandstand host and music industry leader Dick Clark…
- Checking the WZLX ticket stash…Steely Dan played the Orpheum with Duke & the Drivers in 1974…In ’75 it was Aerosmith and Foghat at the Boston Garden…And in 1985 U2 played the Centrum on their Unforgettable Fire tour.