Alice Cooper to Reunite with Original Band Members for One Show

By Abby Hassler
Alice Cooper announced he will reunite with original band members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith, for one concert on his “Spend the Night with Alice Cooper” U.S. tour, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.
The four musicians will participate in a “mini-set” at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville May 14. Cooper confirmed no other reunion sets are planned for his 2017 tour.
“With so many musicians, songwriter and producer friends here, as well as great rock fans who come to our concerts, it’s special to be performing with Neal, Michael and Dennis in Nashville for them,” Cooper said.
“Alice Cooper” was originally the name of the band that featured Cooper (whose real name is Vincent Furnier), Bruce, Dunaway, Smith and the late guitarist Glen Buxton; all five musicians were included in Cooper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cooper started working without his bandmates in 1975 but reunited with them in the studio in 2016 to collaborate on his next album. The record is slated for release this year.
Check out Cooper’s full tour itinerary below.
04/21 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
04/22 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
04/23 – Springfield, IL @ Prairie Capital Convention Center
04/25 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium
04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
04/27 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
04/29 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
05/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater
05/03 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center Music Hall
05/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
05/06 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
05/07 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ H-E-B Performance Hall At The Tobin Center
05/10 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
05/11 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
05/13 – Columbia, SC @ Koger Center for the Arts
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ TPAC
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
06/07 – Appleton, WI @ Thrivent Financial Hall At Fox Cities PAC
06/08 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre
06/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheatre
06/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre Denver
06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
06/16 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Amphitheatre
06/17 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
06/18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Outdoor Stage At Northern Quest Casino
06/20 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theater
06/21 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino Showroom
06/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
06/24 – El Paso, TX @ Judson F Williams Convention Center
