The Pop Tart lasagna Senseless Survey

Kevin rang up today’s Senseless Survey from the road at the Boston Marathon starting line and this woman played along for a little while until she started to get suspicious. Questions ranged from making a movie about Steve Irwin’s Sting Ray killer, to whether not testing hair products on animals was depriving them of great hair.

With Kevin on the line, food is always on his mind. Hear about his idea for a new food item hybrid, and his thoughts on Triscuits.

How big does a twig have to be before it’s considered a stick? Does saying “It’s the thought that counts” apply to exercise? These questions and more kept the woman on the line until a question about bathing suit season made her lose her patience and hang up.

